Seasick Steve announces UK tour dates

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blues musician Seasick Steve has announced a UK tour for later this year.

The singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform nine shows across the UK in November, with stops in cities including Nottingham, London and Manchester.

The Just Steve, A Guitar and You Tour is in support of Seasick Steve’s latest album Blues In Mono.

Seasick Steve has announced new UK tour dates (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “I‘m lookin’ forward to coming and playing for y’all. Just gonna be me, you and my guitar.

“A few songs and a few stories, kinda like we just hanging’ out together! Gonna be fun. See ya there.”

Last year Seasick Steve released two albums – Love & Peace and Blues In Mono.

His solo tour will be his first in the UK since 2018. After a lengthy career as a session musician, Seasick Steve – whose real name is reportedly Steven Leach – found wider fame following an appearance on Jools Holland’s 2006 Hootenanny.

There was later confusion over his back story and real age. News of Seasick Steve’s planned tour comes after Boris Johnson outlined England’s path out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister said at the earliest all remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted, larger events can go ahead and nightclubs could finally reopen from June 21.

Tickets for the Just Steve, A Guitar and You Tour will be on general sale on Friday February 26 at 9am.