Dance music festival Creamfields sells out following road map announcement

Creamfields festival has sold out following the announcement of a road map out of lockdown, in a boost to the summer events circuit.

The dance music festival, held annually in Daresbury, Cheshire, is scheduled to take place over the August bank holiday weekend, after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of its 2020 edition.

Organisers said the four-day festival, which this year features headliners Chase & Status, Carl Cox and Eric Prydz, has become their fastest selling show to date.

“Following the festival’s cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic and many fans retaining tickets for its much-anticipated return, (this) is positive news for the live music industry which has largely remained closed over the last 12 months,” they said.

Creamfields was first held in 1998 in Winchester and has grown to become among the oldest and most prestigious electronic dance music events in the UK.

It comes after Reading and Leeds festivals, which also take place in August, announced they were going ahead with their 2021 plans.

Camp Bestival 2021: it’s the Staycation of the century. Don’t miss the family gathering of the year! 💛🌈🏕#CampBestival2021#CampBestival pic.twitter.com/N3C9KBXjlI — Camp Bestival (@CampBestival) February 24, 2021

Organisers of Camp Bestival have also said they expect to proceed with their four-day event, from July 29 to August 1, at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Friendly Fires and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, as well as children’s favourites such as Dick and Dom and Mr Tumble, are due to perform.

According to plans announced on Monday, the Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest.

This would mean larger events can go ahead and nightclubs can finally reopen.

The UK festival circuit has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic with its 2020 season effectively wiped out.

In January, Glastonbury was cancelled for a second successive year after organisers said they had tried to “move heaven and earth” to make it happen.

Festivals added £1.76 billion in gross value to the economy in 2019, with almost one in three Britons watching Glastonbury on TV.