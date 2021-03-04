Standon Calling music festival announces early summer dates

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Standon Calling music festival has announced it is going ahead this July – one month after the Government’s target date to remove all legal limits on social contact.

The annual event, which takes place near the village of Standon in Hertfordshire, is likely to be among the earliest of its kind this summer.

Isle Of Wight Festival and Parklife in Manchester have both said they are going ahead in 2021, but have moved their dates to September as a precaution.

Standon Calling (Sarah Koury/PA)

The family-friendly festival, which takes place in a valley near the River Rib, has booked headline acts Bastille, Primal Scream, Craig David and Hot Chip to mark its 15th anniversary celebrations.

Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: “It brings me incredible joy and happiness to announce the return of Standon Calling.

“It’s no secret that the past year has been an incredibly tough one not just for the festival world, but for all of us longing to return to some degree of normality and longing to celebrate and dance together once again.

“This year’s festival is more important than ever, with all of us at Standon Calling determined to bring a summer festival experience full of entertainment and memories to the fields once again.

“This year’s line-up is my favourite to date, from huge headliners to some of the most exciting new sounds/artists going and the return of some huge family highlights from over the years – I can’t wait to welcome all this summer.”

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Veteran rockers Primal Scream said: “We can’t wait to play our music in front of a living, breathing audience once again.”

According to the road map out of lockdown, the Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest.

This would mean larger events can go ahead and nightclubs can finally reopen.

Standon Calling will take place between July 22 and 25 this year.

Other acts booked to play include De La Soul, Sister Sledge, Everything Everything and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The children’s line-up features Horrible Histories with their live stage show and TV presenters Dick and Dom, who return to Standon Calling with their DJ battle event.

Last week Reading and Leeds festivals announced they were going ahead this summer, with Reading selling out within two days of the announcement.

However, both Download and Glastonbury festivals have been cancelled for a second consecutive year. Both intend to return in 2022.

Tickets to Standon Calling are available here.