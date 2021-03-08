Adele is best-selling female album artist of the century in UK – BPI

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Adele is the best-selling female album artist of the century in the UK, according to the British Phonographic Institute (BPI).

The record labels association said her album 21 was also the best-selling album by a female artist.

It sold just under six million copies in the UK.

Adele is working on a new record (Ian West/PA)

P!nk was second in the overall female artist rankings, followed by Madonna.

Rihanna was fourth, followed by Dido in fifth and Amy Winehouse in sixth.

London-born Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2020, she revealed why she was only on hosting duties, with singer-songwriter HER appearing as musical guest.

She said: “My album is not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

The rankings were revealed by BPI to coincide with the announcement that the theme for this year’s National Album Day, which is being held on October 16, is “celebrating women in music”.