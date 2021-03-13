Harry and Meghan ‘brave’ to speak out, Alexandra Burke says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “brave” to discuss their experiences of royal life in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The singer told The Sun the interview was “heartbreaking” to watch.

Burke said she previously met Meghan and she was the “nicest person ever”.

Harry and Meghan made a series of bombshell revelations in their interview, including claims about their experiences of racism within the royal family.

Meghan also discussed issues she had with her mental health.

“Harry and Meghan said a lot that will make people think about what they are going through,” Burke told the newspaper.

“People will have their opinions but at the same time, we weren’t there. We weren’t in their shoes, in that moment, so everyone needs to stop having an opinion.

“I think she and Prince Harry have been brave to take the stand that they have, in speaking about their truth.”

She added: “It was heartbreaking for me to watch that.

“They are a family who have things going on, just like everyone does.”

Burke said when she met Meghan at an event she “thanked her for being an inspiration and I thanked her as a black woman for being a voice”.

“I just thanked her and told her to continue doing what she’s doing, and that all that mattered was that she was happy,” she added.

“She’s such a lovely girl.”