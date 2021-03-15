New organisation set up to ‘combat systemic racism’ in music industry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new organisation has been set up with the aim of tackling racial inequality in the music industry and to create opportunities for black musicians and professionals.

Black Lives in Music will carry out research into the experiences of black people within the industry, attempting to find out more about their experiences of racial discrimination.

Workers will also be surveyed about their mental health and well-being and pay.

Black Lives in Music has created a 10-step digital charter (Martin Rickett/PA)

Black Lives in Music co-founder and chief executive Charisse Beaumont said: “We are bringing together all black musicians and music professionals for this research in order to create change.

“Your participation will make this data, which currently doesn’t exist, the most powerful data set about black musicians in the world which will be used to drive positive and lasting change.”

The organisation will be trying to ensure the music sector reflects “the nation’s diverse culture and combat systemic racism within the industry”, according to a statement.

Black Lives in Music has created a 10-step digital charter which it will be urging music organisations to sign up to in order to combat racism within the industry.

Workers will be surveyed about their mental health and well-being and pay (Matt Crossick/PA)

Black Lives in Music is being supported by public body Arts Council England.

Arts Council England director of music Claire Mera-Nelson said: “Arts Council England is delighted to support Black Lives in Music.

“Through their work, Charisse Beaumont, Roger Wilson, and their taskforce are giving a vital platform to the voices of black musicians in the UK, helping us all to hear and engage with those who are systematically under-represented in the sector.

“By investing in their insight, and by acknowledging and challenging the diversity deficit in music, we can all affirm our commitment to helping find the way to a better, more relevant, and more inclusive future.”