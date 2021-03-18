Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding on ‘dream that is now a reality’ memoir

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sarah Harding has shared a thank you for the “kind and loving messages” on the day her book is being published.

The Girls Aloud star, 39, revealed in August last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

In her Instagram post, she said her memoir titled Hear Me Out, was a “dream idea” that was “now a reality”.

She said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the kind and loving messages that I’ve received since the weekend.

“It means so much to me and to my mum.

“Today’s a special day because it’s publication day for Hear Me Out.

“At last.

“I actually can’t believe I’ve done it!

“What started out a dream idea last summer is now a reality.

“I hope you enjoy reading my story.

“The picture on the front of the book was taken by the amazing @ruthrosephotos a few years ago.

“I thought I’d share this little behind the scenes shot here.

“It’s a lot more sophisticated than some of the older pics in the book!

“Can’t wait for you all to see them.

“Sending lots of love as always, S x”.

The singer and actress also recently revealed that she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

An extract of her memoir in The Times said: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis.

“I don’t know why anyone would want that.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding rose to fame alongside Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Walsh on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Girls Aloud perform on the Graham Norton show filmed at the London Studios in London (Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud announced they were taking a break in 2009 before splitting in 2013 and Harding went on to win the 2017 edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2016 she made her stage debut in Ghost – The Musical, a retelling of the hit 1990 film Ghost, which had starred Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

It followed a turn on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump, on which she suffered a knee injury and was forced to pull out.