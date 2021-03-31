All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, J Hus and Headie One are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

The shortlists for each category were revealed on the event’s social media channels, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and this year’s rising star winner, Griff.

Nick Grimshaw (Matt Crossick/PA)

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

– Female solo artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne la Havas

– Male solo artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Biffy Clyro (Ian West/PA)

– British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

– Breakthrough artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

– British single

Don’t Need Love – 220 Kid and Gracey

Rain – Aitch and AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith

Physical – Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Ain’t It Different – Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy.

Head & Heart – Joel Corry featuring MNEK

Lighter – Nathan Dawe featuring KSI

Secrets – Regard and Raye

Rover – S1mba featuring DTG

Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One.

Arlo Parks (Matt Crossick/PA)

– Album

Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Not Your Muse – Celeste

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Big Conspiracy – J Hus

What’s Your Pleasure? – Jessie Ware

– International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

– International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

– International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

– Brits Rising Star (Winner previously announced)

Griff

– This year, the Brit Awards will take place on May 11 after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.