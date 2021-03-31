Jessie Ware celebrates women making ‘long overdue history’ with Brit nominations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jessie Ware has hailed this year’s female nominees at the Brit Awards for making “long overdue history”.

The singer-songwriter and podcast host, 36, is nominated in the high-profile album of the year category, which this year features four women in the possible five slots for the first time.

Her recent disco-inspired album What’s Your Pleasure? sits alongside Collapsed In Sunbeams by Arlo Parks, Not Your Muse by Celeste and Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, plus Big Conspiracy by rapper J Hus.

Writing on Twitter after the announcement, Ware said: “Female Solo Artist and MasterCard Album Of The Year nom at BRITS ! Come on!!! Thank you to everyone who voted for me. Means a lot. Also shout out to 4 brilliant women being up for Best Album this year, making (long overdue) history!”

Parks celebrated her three Brit Award nominations in a video on Twitter.

She said: “I am an independent artist, I am 20 years old, I remember having two plays on SoundCloud, I remember building my way up from the ground when it came to the music and I never would have expected people to love my music on this level, to this extent.”

I’VE BEEN NOMINATED FOR 3 @BRITs AWARDS!!!! Best New Artist, MasterCard Album of the Year & British Female Solo Artist 🙀😧 All I know is that I wouldn’t be here without my team, my family, every single person who’s played my tunes in their cars, bedrooms, kitchens & living rooms pic.twitter.com/RShR3YFITV — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) March 31, 2021

Celeste, who also earned three nominations, tweeted: “I am so happy to have been nominated at this years @BRITs I genuinely thought I wouldn’t be in with a chance, so to be considered for one of these awards is astounding to me.”

I am so happy to have been nominated at this years @BRITs I genuinely thought I wouldn't be in with a chance, so to be considered for one of these awards is astounding to me ♥️❣️ #BRITs pic.twitter.com/atdZHahRRd — Celeste (@celeste) March 31, 2021

Rapper AJ Tracey, who was nominated in two categories, said: “It feels amazing. Obviously I work really hard and getting the recognition is great. It’s such a prestigious platform and I am really happy to be here.”

Little Mix, who are now a trio following the departure of Jesy Nelson, shared a video of themselves screaming in excitement after opening a card containing their nomination for British group.

BEST BRITISH GROUP 🎉 This means the world to us 💗 Thank you so much for the nomination @BRITs ps it’s a good job there’s no award for Best British Box Opener… #BRITs pic.twitter.com/kJYIIGv4k8 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 31, 2021

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro took home their third Brit Award nomination.

They said: “We are over the moon to be receiving our third Brit nomination. It’s an honour to be nominated among so many great artists and bands, especially during such a tough time for everyone.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us. We hope to see you all very soon. Mon The F****** Biff!”

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times….we wouldn’t be the band that we are today if it weren’t for the UK. You’ve always been our second home, so it’s a great honor to be nominated this year. Can’t wait to put the “international” back into our group!!! pic.twitter.com/xxCopvqG8G — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 31, 2021

Foo Fighters, who were nominated for international group, said on Twitter: “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times… we wouldn’t be the band that we are today if it weren’t for the UK.

“You’ve always been our second home, so it’s a great honor to be nominated this year. Can’t wait to put the ‘international’ back into our group!!!”

– This year, the Brit Awards will take place on May 11 after being postponed from February due to coronavirus restrictions.