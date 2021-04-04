Lil Nas X on course to be knocked off top spot of UK singles chart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lil Nas X is on course to be knocked off the top spot in the UK singles chart by Nathan Evans.

The US rapper’s song Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which was the last Official Charts Company number one, has slipped to second in the provisional rankings.

Evans’ sea shanty Wellerman, remixed by 220 Kid and Billen Ted, is currently on course to reclaim the top spot.

Justin Bieber sits in the provisional top five (Yui Mok/PA)

However, the top two chart positions are currently separated by just 500 chart sales.

Friday by Riton, Nightcrawlers and Mufasa currently ranks third, followed by Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon in fourth.

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta are fifth with Bed.

The final rankings will be released on Friday.