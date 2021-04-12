Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album on course to top UK chart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her album Fearless is on course to top the UK album chart.

The album, titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), was recorded following a high-profile row over the ownership of her master recordings with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

The original album was released in 2008 when Swift was an 18-year-old country music star.

Taylor Swift originally released Fearless in 2008 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It went on to sell more than 12 million copies worldwide.

The new recording will be Swift’s third UK number one album in less than a year following the success of Folklore and Evermore.

She has also previously topped the Official Charts Company rankings with Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019).

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) currently has a lead of 11,000 chart sales in the provisional rankings.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has a lead of 11,000 chart sales in the provisional rankings (Greg Allen/PA)

Ariana Grande is currently in second place with Positions.

Justin Bieber is third with Justice, followed by Jean-Michel Jarre with Amazonia.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is in fifth position.

The final rankings will be released on Friday.