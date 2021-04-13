Sir Mick Jagger treats fans to new music and a surprise collaboration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Mick Jagger has revealed a surprise music track that features a collaboration with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The song, called Eazy Sleazy, was written by The Rolling Stones singer during lockdown and features him on vocals and guitar in collaboration with Grohl on drums, guitar and bass.

Sir Mick, 77, said: “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy.”

Grohl, 52, said: “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier… and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

The song, which was unveiled on YouTube, sees Sir Mick reflect on a world of Zoom calls, home in these prison walls, “p****y books”, fake applause and too much TV. With optimism and change in sight he looks forward to the world beyond lockdown and the “garden of earthly delights” that lies beyond.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters has collaborated with Sir Mick Jagger (PA)

Last year The Rolling Stones’ reissue of Goats Head Soup enjoyed chart success, almost five decades after the album originally topped the UK charts in 1973.

Grohl rose to fame as the drummer for rock band Nirvana and went on to form Foo Fighters following the death of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain.