Kylie Minogue shares memories of meeting Duke of Edinburgh

Kylie Minogue shared photographs from her meeting with the Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of his funeral.

The Australian singer met the duke at Windsor Castle in 2017, when he presented her with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016.

Philip, who died last week at the age of 99, was patron of the Britain-Australia Society.

RIP HRH Prince Philip. What an honour it was to meet at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/8mi1NdAl4r — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) April 17, 2021

Minogue shared photos of them together on Twitter, including one of them laughing as he handed her the certificate.

She wrote: “RIP HRH Prince Philip. What an honour it was to meet at Windsor Castle.”

The Britain-Australia Society was established in 1971 by the prime ministers of Britain and Australia and works to advance the relationship between both countries.

The Duke of Edinburgh with Kylie Minogue at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Philip was laid to rest during a televised funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Covid regulations reduced the scope of the service, with public elements cancelled, mourners reduced from about 800 to just 30, and all guests wearing face masks and sitting apart.

TV judge Robert Rinder said he was watching the funeral with his grandmother, as they reunited after months apart.

He shared a photo of them together on Twitter and wrote: “Finally lawful to see my grandma. Its been months. She had her 93rd birthday alone.

“A year since my Pappa – her partner of 7 decades – died. As we remember the Duke of Edinburgh we celebrate a generation of men & woman who knew what it meant to put service before themselves.”

One Direction star Liam Payne also offered a tribute to Philip, sharing a photograph of a painting he had made of the duke on Instagram.

He wrote: “Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip, finished this off whilst listening to your life. What a great legacy left behind.”

Comedian Omid Djalili also reflected on the funeral, sharing a photo of the Queen sitting alone in the chapel.

He wrote: “The Queen sat alone, socially distanced, at her husband’s funeral is going to be an enduring image.

“When she said, aged 21 in April 1947 that she was going to serve her country, she meant every word of it.”

Piers Morgan echoed the sentiment, writing: “Has there ever been a more heart-breaking picture of The Queen?

“The cruel separation and loneliness suffered by so many in this pandemic, now endured by the world’s most famous woman as she says goodbye to her husband of 73 years. Just devastating.”