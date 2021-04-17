Spice Girls send love to ‘spicy sister’ Victoria Beckham on her birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emma Bunton has sent a message of love to her “spicy sister” Victoria Beckham on her 47th birthday.

Other Spice Girls stars also sent well wishes to the fashion designer on her special day, as did her children.

Her oldest son Brooklyn, 22, shared a photo of them together and wrote: “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so so much.”

Romeo, 18, wrote: “Happy birthday mum !! I hope you have the most amazing day I love you so much. You’re amazing.”

Her youngest son Cruz, 16, said: “Happy birthday mum have a good day @victoriabeckham.”

Beckham and husband David also share a daughter, Harper, nine.

Bunton shared a collection of photos of the pair together, including with David and Bunton’s partner Jade Jones and from the heyday of the Spice Girls in the late 90s.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday my gorgeous friend and spicy sister @victoriabeckham. Love you to bits

Bandmate Melanie C also sent well wishes, writing: “The happiest of birthdays my darling @victoriabeckham. Sending kisses and love on your special day.”

Geri Horner also shared a message, writing: “Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham!!! Hope you’re having a wonderful day.”

Beckham is celebrating in Miami, where David is part owner of MLS club Inter-Miami.

On Friday she shared pictures from a party with stars including Kim Kardashian and Pharrell, writing: “I feel so blessed to have met so many incredible people here in Miami!

“A big thank you to @pharrell and @davegrutman for hosting last night’s @intermiamicf opening season event.”