Yoko Ono launches billboard artwork with environmental message

Yoko Ono is launching a public artwork on billboards.

The 88-year-old artist’s message – “I love you Earth” – is on display in Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and London.

Originally a song on Ono’s 1985 album Starpeace, it is now a “reminder to those who see it to ask themselves, ‘Do I love the Earth? How am I expressing that love? Could I do more?’”, organisers said.

The billboards have been installed with Serpentine Galleries to mark Earth Day.

Yoko Ono’s artwork I Love You Earth is unveiled to mark Earth Day 2021 on Glasgow Central Station’s digital billboard (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Ono said: “There are so many of us in the world who are now awakened, ready to act to save our world. So, let’s work together to save this planet.

“Together. That’s how we will change the world. We change, and the world changes.

“Have trust in what you can do. Have trust in how fast we can change our world for the better. Why? Because we have to. Believe that we are one and together we will make it. Love is what connects all lives on Earth.”

Yoko Ono’s artwork I Love You Earth on the Chiswick Towers’ digital billboards in West London by Serpentine, with ClearChannel (David Parry/PA)

The work is part of a Serpentine project with more than 60 artists, architects, poets, filmmakers, scientists, thinkers and designers, to respond to the environmental crisis.

Serpentine’s artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist and chief executive Bettina Korek said: “As communities across the UK return to public places in our cities, they will be welcomed by Yoko Ono’s powerful positive statement for the planet, I Love You Earth…

“Planned before this global health crisis hit, Back to Earth could not be more urgent now as we work with artists to understand and address our relationship with the Earth and everything in it.”