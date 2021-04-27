Line-up revealed for Wireless Festival 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Skepta, Future and Migos will headline Wireless Festival 2021.

The festival will take place in Crystal Palace Park, south London, from September 10 to 12.

Rapper Future will headline Friday, grime artist Skepta is the main act for Saturday and hip-hop trio Migos top the bill for Sunday.

AJ Tracey (Ian West/PA)

Meek Mill, D Block Europe, AJ Tracey and Megan Thee Stallion will also perform at the festival.

Lil Baby, Young Thug, Rick Ross, Headie One, Uzi Vert and Swae Lee also feature on the line-up.

A number of the artists on the line-up, including Skepta and Meek Mill, had been scheduled to play at the cancelled 2020 festival.

The Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events – including festivals – could go ahead.

However some festivals, including Glastonbury and Boomtown, have previously announced they will not take place in 2021.

Tickets for Wireless Festival go on sale at midday on Thursday.