Foo Fighters and Radiohead team up with Brompton for charity bikes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers and Radiohead are among the stars who have teamed up with bike manufacturer Brompton to raise money for the live music industry.

Musicians have added their own designs to the folding bikes which will then go under the hammer.

The money goes to the Crew Nation relief fund, which was set up by Live Nation to help crews affected by the pause in events.

Radiohead’s specially designed Brompton bike for charity (Brompton/PA)

Other stars to take part include Rise Against, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr and Enrique Iglesias.

At least one member from each group is adding their own design to the bikes, organisers said, though Radiohead’s was designed by their close collaborator and cover artist Stanley Donwood.

He chose a multicolour look, with elements from the band’s back catalogue and their bear logo.

Punk rock group Rise Against also collaborated with Brompton on a bike (Brompton/PA)

Chicago punk rock band Rise Against featured the artwork from their new album No Where Generation.

The rest of the bike line-up will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the auction.

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien said: “Thank you to Brompton for asking us to be a part of their campaign to raise funds for Crew Nation. We love our crew and we love our Brompton bikes.”

Donwood said: “I’m ridiculously happy to have been asked to design a Brompton bike that’ll be auctioned to raise money (and awareness) for Crew Nation.”

Bidding on the 14 bikes begins on May 28 and lasts until June 12. All the profit will go to Crew Nation, organisers said.

For more information, visit www.brompton.com/crewnation