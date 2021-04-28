Engelbert Humperdinck urges people to get vaccinated against coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Engelbert Humperdinck has urged people to take up the offer of a coronavirus jab in a message shared with fans from a vaccination centre.

In February his wife Patricia, who married the singer in 1964, died after contracting Covid-19.

Humperdinck, 84, also contracted the virus.

#TuesdayMuseday​ 4/27/21Surprise, I’m back! And it’s my time and I’m finally at the front of the line on this. I’m glad to be where I am and I am looking forward to what’s to come.https://t.co/ZtcbnElDN0 — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) April 28, 2021

In a video shared on Twitter, the singer said: “I have had a long Covid, so it’s been a very trying time for me so for you people around the world, just pay attention to this.

“It’s my turn right now to have my shot done and I’m hoping that you will get yours done so we can go to concerts again, you can come and see my show and we can all sit and hold hands or shake hands.

“So don’t forget to get yours when the time comes.”

(Ian West/PA)

Humperdinck, who lives in the US, also thanked the “lovely people” involved with the vaccination programme for “all the wonderful things they do to keep us going”.

He topped the UK singles chart with Release Me and The Last Waltz in the late 1960s.

He also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 with Love Will Set You Free, finishing second last.

In the UK, famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have shared their experiences of being given the vaccine.

US stars who have had the jab include actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, actress Jessica Chastain and singer Dolly Parton.