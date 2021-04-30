Sir Tom Jones becomes oldest man to top the UK album chart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sir Tom Jones has become the oldest man to top the UK album chart.

The 80-year-old singer’s new release Surrounded By Time, his 41st studio album, sees him surpass Bob Dylan, who topped the chart at 79 last year with Rough And Rowdy Ways.

Sir Tom has also become the oldest artist to top the Official Charts Company rankings with an album of new material.

Sir Tom Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The late singer Dame Vera Lynn holds the overall record for being the oldest album chart-topper with her greatest hits collection We’ll Meet Again – The Very Best Of Vera Lynn, which was number one in 2009 when she was 92.

Surrounded By Time is Sir Tom’s fourth number one album and his first since 1999’s Reload.

He said: “I am thrilled beyond words with the reception for Surrounded By Time, and to now hold these UK chart records is tremendous, just unbelievable.

“I am so proud of everyone who helped me create the music, I had a ball working with them and to get this result is just incredible.

“It’s wonderful that the public has allowed me to be musically expressive at my time of life and have shown their support. I am forever grateful.”

Sir Tom knocked last week’s leaders London Grammar off the top spot and into second with Californian Soil.

Dua Lipa (Matt Crossick/PA)

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa was third, followed by Justin Bieber’s Justice in fourth and Flu Game by AJ Tracey in fifth.

In the singles chart, Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) made it five consecutive weeks at number one.

The song has been streamed 7.4 million times over the last seven days.

Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon was second, followed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta’s Bed in third.

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions was fourth followed by Friday by Riton, Nightcrawlers and Mufasa in fifth.