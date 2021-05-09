Tion Wayne and Russ Millions on course to retain top spot in UK singles chart

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions are on course to hold on to the top spot in the singles chart with Body.

On Friday the track became the first drill song to top the UK charts.

It was the UK’s most streamed song over the weekend, according to the Official Charts Company.

Body by @TIONWAYNE & @RussMillions climbs to Number 1, becoming the UK's first ever drill track to top the Official Singles Chart 🥇 https://t.co/bJJXh79v1e — Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 7, 2021

Lil Nas X is second in the provisional rankings with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Coldplay’s Higher Power, which was released on Friday, is on course to debut at number three in the chart.

The band are set to perform the song at the Brit Awards on Tuesday.

Friday by Riton, Nightcrawlers and Mufasa is fourth followed by Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

The final rankings will be released on Friday.