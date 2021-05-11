Liam and Noel Gallagher to produce documentary about Oasis gigs at Knebworth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are to executive produce a documentary about Oasis’s most famous shows – two nights at Knebworth in 1996.

The film will revisit the feuding brothers at the height of the Britpop band’s fame, a year after the release of their album What’s The Story (Morning Glory).

The gig that defined an era. The 2 days in Aug 96, remembered forever by 250k Oasis fans as 1 of the greatest rock‘n’roll events to ever take place on British soil.The feature length Knebworth concert documentary, directed by Jake Scott, is released later this year. #Knebworth25 pic.twitter.com/k6vwN4XbnG — Oasis (@oasis) May 11, 2021

The news of the feature-length film was confirmed on the 25th anniversary of the day tickets went on sale for the shows, which took place in August 1996 and were attended by 250,000 fans.

The film will be directed by music video director Jake Scott, who has worked with bands including Oasis, R.E.M, U2, The Verve and The Rolling Stones, and produced by RSA Films, the production company owned by Scott’s father, Sir Ridley Scott.

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A post from Oasis on Twitter said: “The gig that defined an era. The 2 days in Aug 96, remembered forever by 250k Oasis fans as 1 of the greatest rock‘n’roll events to ever take place on British soil.

“The feature length Knebworth concert documentary, directed by Jake Scott, is released later this year.”

'This is history. This is history. Right here. Right now. This is history!'The Knebworth concert film, directed by Jake Scott, will be released later this year to mark 25 years since the events. #Knebworth25 pic.twitter.com/EQgt9rlIPU — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 11, 2021

Scott added: “It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event.

“No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher before the shows (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The film will attempt to document a pivotal time in British culture, with the rise of New Labour, Euro ‘96, Nelson Mandela’s visit to Britain, and the phenomenon of Britpop, and aims to be “a crucial document of the moment that defined an era and cultural revolution”.

It will be released later this year.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Fans have long hoped for a reunion; however, last year Liam said Noel had turned down £100 million to re-form the band for a tour.