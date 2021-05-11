Billy Porter channels Grace Jones on Brits red carpet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Pose star Billy Porter paid tribute to Grace Jones with his red carpet look at the Brit Awards.

The 51-year-old actor, who plays sharp-tongued emcee Pray Tell in the series, is known for his dramatic and gender-fluid style.

Arriving on the carpet at the O2 Arena in London, Porter wore a black number featuring lace detailed sleeves and a fascinator.

Sharing a photo of himself putting on his outfit ahead of the show, he wrote: “Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!” before adding the hashtag: “#GraceJones.”

Porter’s previous red carpet looks have been similarly dramatic.

He attended the 91st Academy Awards in 2019 wearing a tuxedo-gown hybrid.

The top half looked like classic men’s formalwear but the bottom blossomed out into a full velvet skirt.

Billy Porter at the Met Gala in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

At the Met Gala the same year, where the theme was camp, he wore a bejewelled gold catsuit, 10-foot wings, a headpiece and boots from Giuseppe Zanotti.

He arrived in a golden litter carried by six shirtless men and described his inspiration on Instagram at the time: “The Category Is: Old Testament Realness.”