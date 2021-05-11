Griff reveals message Taylor Swift sent her before Brit Awards performance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Griff has said Taylor Swift sent her a note and flowers to wish her good luck for her performance at the Brit Awards.

Speaking on the red carpet, the British singer-songwriter said she was “so nervous” to be performing at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena.

She added she will be “lost for words” when she sees Swift and also revealed she was contacted by the US star ahead of the ceremony.

This year's Rising Star winner @wiffygriffy has gone all futuristic on us for her Red Carpet look! 🔮 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/mJ5VMc2RqD — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Griff said: “In my hotel room, some flowers arrived and the note said something along the lines of, ‘Good luck with your performance, hope I get to say hi. Love from your friend Taylor’.

“And I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think know any other Taylor…’”

She added it will be “really awkward if it’s not her and I have told everyone that Taylor sent me flowers”.

Taylor Swift (PA)

Swift has been awarded the global icon Brit Award, becoming the first female artist to win the prize, while Griff was previously announced as the winner of this year’s rising star award.

Griff also revealed she made her own costume for her performance during the ceremony, joking “I didn’t make this (dress) but if my performance outfit is falling apart later, you know why. It’s because I’ve sewn it.”

Lianne La Havas, US rockers Haim, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, Mabel and Olly Alexander also posed for the cameras as they walked the red carpet.

Pregnant Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared alongside bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

They both recently revealed they are expecting their first children.

Thirlwall said a “massive thank you” to the band’s fans, adding: “They are the most hardcore, supportive fans in the world and we literally wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for them.”

This will be the X Factor-formed girl group’s first Brit Awards without former bandmate Jesy Nelson, who quit in December.

The trio are nominated for the best British group gong and if they win it will be their third victory at the Brits.

Musician and It’s A Sin star Alexander discussed his performance with Sir Elton John, which will air during the ceremony.

⭐️ @alexander_olly is in the building and dressed like the star he is 🙌#BRITs pic.twitter.com/TTiadu7zME — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

On the red carpet, he said: “Well we pre-recorded yesterday.

“So it’s me and Sir Elton John, so that is quite iconic.

“It definitely is a dream coming true moment, so I’m very, very excited for people to see.

“I’m excited to watch as well, I can’t wait.”

He added: “I can’t believe it’s happening, thank you Brits, thank you Elton, it’s going to be amazing.”

Boy George, who walked the carpet wearing a flamboyant multi-coloured suit, said he expected the show to be “quite slick”.

“It is going to be interesting to see how it all runs – if it runs,” he said.

“I have to say, the things I have done recently have been very professional. Because of these rules everybody has been a bit more on their game.

“So I think it might be quite slick. We will remember this night for so many reasons.

“Because, as I say, we are all getting back on the horse again so it is a bit mad.”