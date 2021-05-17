Sinitta transforms into Grace Jones for Greatest Hits Radio campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sinitta and Coleen Nolan have been made over as their musical inspirations in a bid to find the most popular song from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

They are joined by T’Pau singer Carol Decker, pop star Sonia and radio presenter Jenny Powell in Greatest Hits Radio’s Icons Reimagined campaign, which sees the radio station counting down the Top 500 songs from those decades to reveal the winning track.

The campaign, in which the public will vote for their favourite songs, comes as Greatest Hits Radio replaces Absolute Radio on 105.8FM London.

Pop star Sinitta, 52, pays tribute to singer Grace Jones in pictures, while Nolan is pictured as country music star Dolly Parton.

Sinitta dressed as Grace Jones (Simon Webb/Greatest Hits Radio)

Sinitta said: “Grace Jones’ music means everything to me because she was the edgy, cool heartbeat of the 80’s. She was just completely brave, original and wild. I hope people see this imagery and remember Grace’s music and vote for her.”

Coleen Nolan dressed as Dolly Parton (Simon Webb/Greatest Hits Radio)

Pop star Sonia, full name Sonia Evans, recreates Madonna’s conical bra outfit originally created by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Madonna famously made headlines when she wore the bra as part of her 1990 Blonde Ambition World Tour.

Sonia dressed as Madonna (Simon Webb/Greatest Hits Radio)

Sonia, 50, enjoyed hits such as You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You and was the Eurovision runner-up in 1993 with Better The Devil You Know.

Decker, who rose to fame as part of band T’Pau with chart hits like Heart And Soul and China In Your Hand, is pictured as Cyndi Lauper, famous for songs including Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Time After Time.

Carol Decker dressed as Cyndi Lauper (Simon Webb/Greatest Hits Radio)

Greatest Hits Radio presenter Powell, pictured as Cher, said: “By reinventing ourselves as music’s biggest stars of the 70s, 80s and 90s, we want to inspire the public to join us in voting for their favourite iconic track from that era.

“Transforming into Cher has made me feel liberated and free-spirited, she’s such a strong and empowering woman. Every single song of hers is a classic and her ‘don’t care’ attitude has always been an inspiration to me.”

Jenny Powell dressed as Cher (Simon Webb/Greatest Hits Radio)

Greatest Hits Radio will count down the Top 500 songs from 70s, 80s and 90s on May 31 with the winner revealed on June 4.

Absolute Radio continues to be available on AM in London and on DAB digital radio and online nationwide.

Listeners can vote for their favourite song at greatesthitsradio.co.uk.