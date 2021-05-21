Eurovision Song Contest finalists and running order confirmed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Another 10 nations have qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova and Portugal all did enough to get through Thursday’s second semi-final.

They were joined by Iceland, San Marino, Switzerland, Greece and Finland and will all take part in Saturday’s final in Rotterdam.

San Marino qualified after its act, singer Senhit, was joined on stage by US rapper Flo Rida.

The final features the 20 successful nations from the week’s two semi-finals, as well as the so-called big five of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Host nation the Netherlands will also compete in the showpiece event.

Iceland qualified despite its entry, Daoi og Gagnamagnio, being forced to pull out of performing in the live shows after a positive Covid-19 test.

The quirky dance-pop band had been due to perform their song 10 Years during the second semi-final.

Their song remains in the competition and their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on May 13, was shown during the semi-final.

Eurovision has also released the running order for the grand final.

James Newman, the UK entry, will perform ninth with his song Embers.

Cyprus’ Elena Tsagrinou will perform the track El Diablo in the opening slot while Senhit will close the show with Adrenalina.