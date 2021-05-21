Paul Weller scoops sixth number one album with Fat Pop (Volume 1)

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Weller has secured his sixth UK number one album, drawing level with acts including Pink Floyd, Blur, Phil Collins and The Killers.

Fat Pop (Volume 1), his critically acclaimed 16th solo record, hits the top spot with 91% physical sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Weller, known to fans as the Modfather, said: “To have people like an album and want to buy it is never taken for granted by me, so to have it go to number one makes it even more special.”

FAT POP is here! 🔷🔶 We're thrilled to tell you that the brand new album from Paul Weller has finally arrived! The 16th studio album contains 12 incredible tracks worked on over lockdown and we know you'll love it. Get your copy here: https://t.co/okeZ5tDkJJ pic.twitter.com/0s2GjjrfpI — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) May 14, 2021

His success extends his run of number ones across five decades, first topping the chart in 1982 with The Jam before landing solo number ones in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The 62-year-old fended off competition from American rapper J. Cole whose sixth album The Off-Season sits at number two, claiming the most album streams in a single week of 2021.

Last week’s number one, Rag’n’Bone Man’s Life By Misadventure, drops to number three, while Daddy’s Home by St Vincent and Delta Kream by Black Keys are at four and five respectively.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

On the singles chart, drill rappers Tion Wayne and Russ Millions extend their run at number one to three consecutive weeks with Body.

The track previously made history by becoming the first drill song to top the charts in the UK.

With 71,000 chart sales including 10.4 million streams, it finishes almost 15,000 chart sales ahead of its closest competition – Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo.