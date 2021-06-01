Queen’s Roger Taylor announces solo 2021 tour and new album

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor will embark on a UK solo tour this autumn, it has been announced.

The musician, 71, will play Queen classics and also introduce brand new material on the tour which coincides with the release of his upcoming solo album titled Outsider, due for release on October 1.

Billed as “a set of intimate shows”, Taylor will tour across the UK in October 2021 playing 14 shows, his first live performances outside of Queen in two decades, it has been reported.

He said: “For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by.

“Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock.

“Obviously we’ll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we’ll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff. So we hope folks are going to come on down.”

Taylor has penned some of Queen’s biggest hits including A Kind of Magic, Radio Ga Ga, I’m In Love With My Car, Sheer Heart Attack and These Are The Days Of Our Lives.

The tour is due to kick off with a performance at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on October 2 and ends with a performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 22.

New album Outsider, recorded during lockdown, is Taylor’s first album of new material since 2013’s Fun On Earth.

"This is my modest tour, I just want it to be lots of fun, very good musically, and I want everybody to enjoy it. I'm really looking forward to it." Queen legend Roger Taylor announces 2021 UK solo tour and brand new album 'Outsider'! 🥁More here 👇https://t.co/9jM785RBFc pic.twitter.com/QowdQAS6lD — Queen (@QueenWillRock) June 1, 2021

He said: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise!”.

“I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale at 10am on June 8.