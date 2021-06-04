Ellie Goulding shares first glimpse of baby Arthur in pregnancy video

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ellie Goulding has shared a glimpse of her baby son Arthur in a new video documenting her pregnancy.

The musician, 34, welcomed her first child with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April.

A birth announcement in The Times newspaper confirmed he is called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling and revealed he was born on April 29.

In a video, Goulding shares her journey through pregnancy, cradling her baby bump, working out in the gym, floating in a pool and watching television.

The video also shows the baby on a scan.

It opens with Jopling instructing Goulding to “rub your tummy” and when she does he tells her the bump is barely visible yet.

It later shows Goulding pushing baby Arthur in a pram and ends with a shot of her asleep in bed with the newborn lying on her chest.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year.

“Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs (Produced by @casparjopling ) Music by @tshamusic.”

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in August 2019.