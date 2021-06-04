Rapper Nines charged with drug offences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rapper Nines has been charged with four drug offences.

The musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was charged alongside Jason Thompson, 35, of Forham Road, Barnet in north London.

The pair have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug.

They have also been charged with trying to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Last year, Nines topped the UK album chart with Crabs In A Bucket.

The album was the London rapper’s third release.