London rockers Wolf Alice claim first number one album

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wolf Alice have topped the charts with their third album Blue Weekend, dethroning Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.

The London-formed rockers reached number two with both their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool and their Mercury Prize-winning 2017 follow-up Visions Of A Life.

Blue Weekend, which earned rave reviews, secured 36,000 chart sales, overtaking Royal Blood’s Typhoons to claim the biggest opening week for a British group in 2021 so far.

The band said: “Roses are red, violets are blue, we always thought we would be number two – but we’re not. Yes!”

Some 14,700 (41%) of Blue Weekend’s opening week figure came from vinyl sales, placing the record at the top of the vinyl albums charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

Manchester band James earned their 10th top 10 album with All The Colours Of You at number three, while Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was at number four.

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the Brit Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)

American rappers Lil Baby and Lil Durk debuted at number five with their collaborative album The Voice Of The Heroes.

On the singles chart, American teenage star Rodrigo continued a dominant run, becoming the first female artist to occupy three places in the top five in the same week.

Good 4 U remained at number one for a third week, with 96,000 chart sales including 11.2 million streams, while Deja Vu was at number four and Traitor climbed to number five.

John Lennon, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Drake are among the few acts to have achieved the same feat.