Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dies aged 55

Johnny Solinger, former frontman of American rock band Skid Row, has died aged 55 after announcing he was suffering from liver failure.

Solinger was the group’s longest-serving vocalist and appeared on four albums between 1999 and 2015.

His death on Saturday was announced in a post on the band’s Facebook page.

Johnny Solinger replaced Sebastian Bach (pictured) on vocals (Ian West/PA)

It said: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

Skid Row’s five current band members – Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill – signed off the message, adding: “Much love.”

Solinger announced on social media in May that he had been admitted to hospital with liver failure and that the “prognosis is not so good”.

“As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it,” he added.

The musician launched an online fundraising campaign to pay for his medical bills, which had raised more than 16,000 US dollars (£11,500).

Formed in 1986 in New Jersey, Skid Row achieved commercial success in the late 80s and early 90s with their first two albums – Skid Row (1989) and Slave To The Grind (1991).

The band, whose hits include Youth Gone Wild and Wasted Time, had sold around 20 million albums globally by the end of 1996.

Solinger joined Skid Row in 1999, replacing Sebastian Bach on vocals, and remained in the band until 2015 when he was replaced by former TNT singer Tony Harnell.