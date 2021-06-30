The singing in Freddie Mercury biopic so good it ‘fooled my kids’ – May

Brian May has said the singing in the film Bohemian Rhapsody was so good it “fooled” his children.

The Queen musician was played by Gwilym Lee in the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic.

He told Absolute Radio that Lee and Rami Malek, who played Mercury, were “incredible”.

Brian May said Mercury had a ‘very private side to him’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Gwilym who played me even fooled my kids when they saw it,” he said.

“They said you must have done the voice dad, I went no, no he did that.”

May said there was “a lot of truth in the film”, adding that he wanted it to do Mercury “justice”.

Discussing Mercury, he said: “On one level yes, he was always a rockstar.

Freddie Mercury performing on stage during the Live Aid concert in 1985 (PA)

“He behaved as if he was Robert Plant at the time and nobody minded because he just had that kind of aura about him but underneath it no, massive insecurities, massive shyness, it was always with him right until the end.

“He had a very private side to him Freddie, and he faced up to his insecurities by building himself in the way he wanted to be.

“He’s a very self-made creature is Freddie.

“And if you peeled off all the layers of the onion, you’d find a lot of complexity, a lot of it which he denied, which is smart I think really.”