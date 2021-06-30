Scottish Album of the Year Award opens for submissions

The Scottish Album of the Year Award is returning for its 10th year with an open call for submissions.

Music fans, labels and artists are being urged to put forward eligible records online from Thursday.

Only those released between June 1 2020 and May 31 2021 will be considered, meaning all will have been released during the pandemic.

Robert Kilpatrick, communications director of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “When we launched last year’s Scottish Album of the Year Award three months into the pandemic, we were only just beginning to understand the devastating and enduring impact it would have on our artists and wider music industry.

“Amidst challenges once unimaginable, we worked to keep music at the forefront of the national conversation; affirming its life-changing value, and demonstrating the urgent need for support for all who contribute to its place in our lives.

“The resilience our industry’s shown has been nothing short of inspiring, and the coming together of artists and industry professionals alike has been instrumental in mitigating the worst of the impact.

“These records have been released when our society has needed them most, and due to this, the Scottish Album of the Year Award 2021 will truly showcase and celebrate the passion, power and value of artistic endeavour.”

The ceremony is due to return as a live event at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on October 23.

It will follow conditions outlined by the Scottish Government, with physical distancing measures expected to be lifted by the time the event takes place.

Eligible albums can be submitted at www.sayaward.com.