2021’s biggest album and single so far revealed

Olivia Rodrigo has claimed both the highest-selling song and album of the year so far.

The 18-year-old American singer’s debut single, Drivers License, has notched up more than one million chart sales since its release in January, with 123 million streams.

Despite being released only six weeks ago, her debut album, Sour, has already earned 170,000 chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Brit Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)

The record is performing best on streaming services, with 79% of its total figure comprising streaming equivalent sales, with the remaining 21% made up of CD and cassette sales (18%) and downloads (3%).

Rodrigo, also known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has become one of 2021’s break-out stars.

Her two other singles released this year also feature in the top 40 song chart – Good 4 U at 10 and Deja Vu at 32.

Nathan Evans (PA)

Wellerman, by Scottish postman turned viral sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans, is the second highest-selling song of the year with 713,000 chart sales.

When asked about the achievement, he told the PA news agency: “It’s like something that dreams are made of, it’s wild.”

Dutch DJ Tiesto claims the third biggest song with The Business, which peaked at number three in March and has secured 640,000 chart sales.

Close behind in fourth is Lil Nas X with Montero (Call Me By Your Name) which earned 638,000 chart sales.

The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears completes the top five, with a total of 637,000 chart sales.

Dua Lipa also had success in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

In the albums chart, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia remains popular following its release in March 2020, placing second after racking up 143,500 chart sales this year (409,000 in total).

The success of singles such as Levitating and We’re Good, plus a deluxe Moonlight Edition of the record, have helped to ensure it has remained in the top 10 since the last week of February.

Harry Styles’ Fine Line is the third biggest album of the year, with 109,000 chart sales, while Queen’s Greatest Hits ranks fourth with 106,000 as the veteran rockers celebrate their 50th anniversary.

US rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, completes the top five with 104,000 chart sales this year.