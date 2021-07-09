Dave releases new Stormzy collaboration Clash

Dave has released a new song featuring fellow rapper Stormzy.

Their song Clash features on Dave’s second album We’re All Alone In This Together.

It is the first ever collaboration between the two artists.

Clash is the first single Dave has released since winning a Brit Award for his debut album Psychodrama.

Earlier this week Dave and Stormzy were pictured at the Wimbledon tennis tournament together.

We’re All Alone In This Together will be released on July 23.

He will give his first live performance of his new material at Manchester’s Parklife music festival in September.