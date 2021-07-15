Brit winner Celeste on her relationship with ‘harmful’ social media

Brit Award winner Celeste has said she would delete her social media accounts if she did not need them for her music career.

The chart-topping soul singer, 27, described Instagram as “really harmful” to people’s relationships, identities and self-esteem.

The Brighton-raised musician – full name Celeste Epiphany Waite – added that she admired other artists who went offline and hoped that one day all musicians would get rid of their accounts completely.

Celeste made a return to live performance last week during a sold-out five-night residency at Union Chapel in Islington, north London, and streaming platform LIVENow will broadcast a version of her show on Thursday night.

She told the PA news agency: “I think the blatant slurs is obviously a huge issue in itself, but I think there is a huge issue in our interaction and our relationship as society with social media as it is.

“If I didn’t make music I wouldn’t have it whatsoever.

“But at the moment it is a necessity to promote your music and once you gain a following it is like a vicious cycle because that is where everyone goes to find out what you are doing.

“But I do admire people that have just deleted it and they can stand on their own two feet and stay afloat.

“But then I begin to think, ‘What sacrifices do you then have to make if you get rid of your social media?’

“Because for me, my Instagram is a place where I have full control and full say over how I am presented to whoever my audience is.

“I don’t even have that on YouTube or Vevo or any of the streaming platforms. If I get rid of that then I kind of lose part of my voice in a way.

“But I really, really dislike social media. I post and then I delete it off my phone.”

There has been increased scrutiny of social media platforms after footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted with racial abuse after missing penalties during England’s Euro 2020 loss in the final against Italy.

The Stop This Flame singer said she had made an effort to find other ways to keep up to date with people who inspire her, through buying magazines, attending fashion shows and listening to their music.

She added: “I have had Instagram for nine years and I think that is too long.

“When I had it, I imagined it would be a fad. I imagined it would last for like six weeks in the summer holidays and everyone would be over it and on to the next thing.

“And it has such influence in our lives because of how clever the technology is. And I just think it is really harmful to people’s relationships, to people’s identity, to people’s self-esteem.

“I would love it if all artists just said like ‘never doing it again’.”

Streaming platform LIVENow were behind Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 show and Ellie Goulding’s performance at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A)

Celeste: On With The Show, Live From London will be available to stream on demand from Thursday July 15 via LIVENow.

