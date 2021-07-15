Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Mick Jagger backs report calling for sugar and salt tax

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 8:16 pm
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Mick Jagger has voiced his support for a report calling for a tax on sugar and salt.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 77, praised the National Food Strategy’s proposals and said they would lead to a “big change for the better” in society.

Led by businessman Henry Dimbleby, the report suggests a tax on certain items could be spent on inequalities around food, including expanding free school meals and providing health food to low-income families, to protect both public health and the environment.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “not attracted to the idea of extra taxes for hardworking people”.

Sir Mick shared a link to the document on Twitter and wrote: “This report by @food_strategy has some interesting and far reaching ideas that would mean a big change for the better in our food system and make us all healthier.

“I hope that these plans will be taken up by this Government.”

The independent review warns that what we eat, and how it is produced, is doing “terrible damage” to the environment and health.

It suggests our diet contributes to 64,000 deaths a year in England, and drives wildlife loss and climate change, which in turn puts food security at risk.

