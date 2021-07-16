Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Normani and Cardi B dance naked in Wild Side music video

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 1:36 pm
Normani has released the music video for her latest single Wild Side featuring Cardi B (PA)
Normani dances naked with pregnant rapper Cardi B in the video for her latest single Wild Side, which also shows her dancing with her own clone.

The American singer, 25, and Cardi B, 28, can be seen holding each other while naked during the rapper’s verse on the track.

Elsewhere in the video for Normani’s sixth solo single, she dances in a mirrored room with her clone, only covered by a bejewelled white bikini.

The video also features Normani singing and dancing solo and alongside back-up dancers, firstly in an all-red room wearing a black cut-out outfit featuring arm-length gloves and thigh-high boots, before changing into a red silky dress with a thigh-high split.

Later she moves to a concrete outdoor setting, with the Fifth Harmony singer and the dancers wearing an all-leather street-style outfit.

The music video has already had more than one million views on YouTube.

Cardi B wrote in a post on Instagram: “Soooo proud of you @normani !!!

“Deadass wanna cry for you!! WILDSIDE ON ALL PLATFORMS !”

The rapper announced in June at the BET Awards that she is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Offset.

Normani originally auditioned as a solo artist on the American version of The X Factor in 2012, but during the show she was put into a girl group with Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui to form Fifth Harmony.

The pop and R&B group came third in the singing competition.

They released three studio albums together before going on hiatus in 2018, and all the members have released solo singles since.

Normani previously made a cameo in the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song WAP.

She has also collaborated with other famous singers, including Khalid and Sam Smith.

