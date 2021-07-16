Normani and Cardi B dance naked in Wild Side music video

Normani dances naked with pregnant rapper Cardi B in the video for her latest single Wild Side, which also shows her dancing with her own clone.

The American singer, 25, and Cardi B, 28, can be seen holding each other while naked during the rapper’s verse on the track.

Elsewhere in the video for Normani’s sixth solo single, she dances in a mirrored room with her clone, only covered by a bejewelled white bikini.

The video also features Normani singing and dancing solo and alongside back-up dancers, firstly in an all-red room wearing a black cut-out outfit featuring arm-length gloves and thigh-high boots, before changing into a red silky dress with a thigh-high split.

Later she moves to a concrete outdoor setting, with the Fifth Harmony singer and the dancers wearing an all-leather street-style outfit.

The music video has already had more than one million views on YouTube.

Cardi B wrote in a post on Instagram: “Soooo proud of you @normani !!!

“Deadass wanna cry for you!! WILDSIDE ON ALL PLATFORMS !”

The rapper announced in June at the BET Awards that she is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Offset.

Normani originally auditioned as a solo artist on the American version of The X Factor in 2012, but during the show she was put into a girl group with Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui to form Fifth Harmony.

The pop and R&B group came third in the singing competition.

They released three studio albums together before going on hiatus in 2018, and all the members have released solo singles since.

Normani previously made a cameo in the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song WAP.

She has also collaborated with other famous singers, including Khalid and Sam Smith.