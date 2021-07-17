Billie Eilish suggests she is ashamed of her past on internet

Billie Eilish has suggested she feels “incredibly embarrassed and ashamed” about parts of her past recorded on the internet.

The Grammy-winning pop star, 19, told Vogue Australia she struggled with the amount of information about her that was available to the public online.

Appearing on the cover of the August issue, she said: “It’s really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about (it). It’s so weird.

“The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’”

Last month, Eilish apologised after a video surfaced appearing to show her mouthing an anti-Asian slur featured in Tyler The Creator’s 2011 song Fish.

The No Time To Die singer was also filmed speaking in various accents.

She wrote: “i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word. this song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

“regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry.”

Eilish also addressed Britney Spears’ treatment at the height of her fame.

Britney Spears (PA)

She said: “It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through—I mean, to this day.

“I didn’t have a team that wanted to f*** me over—which is really kind of rare, which (itself) is pretty f***** up.

“All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that … didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

