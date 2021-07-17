Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
KSI joined by special guests for star-studded livestream

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 9:38 pm
(Lee Malone Photography/PA)
(Lee Malone Photography/PA)

Social media star KSI has debuted his second album, All Over The Place, during a star-studded livestreamed event.

The British YouTuber, boxer and rapper, 28, was joined by artists including AJ Tracey, Craig David, Anne-Marie and Ella Henderson as he performed hits such as Don’t Play and Swerve, the day after the record was released.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, thanked those who tuned for watching him “making history”.

KSI on set with Jonathan Ross (Lee Malone Photography/PA)

The show combined musical performances with skits featuring famous names such as chat show host Jonathan Ross, comedian Jack Whitehall and influencer Dan Bilzerian.

Ross featured as KSI’s beleaguered assistant while Whitehall voiced a stuffed bear won by KSI at a carnival that warned him, “Fame is going to your head”.

The show riffed on A Christmas Carol with KSI being visited by three “ghosts” representing his past, present and future – Emile Heskey, Lorraine Kelly and boxing rival Logan Paul.

KSI with Anne-Marie (Lee Malone Photography/PA)

Former footballer Heskey revisited his early videos including a song titled Heskey Time, Jump Around featuring American rapper Waka Flocka Flame and his debut single Lamborghini with P Money.

Morning TV host Kelly led a surreal interview in which she questioned KSI about his relationship with his fans, before AJ Tracey demonstrated how to make a Pot Noodle.

US YouTuber Paul appeared wearing a black cloak to warn him about his future and the pair later returned to the ring for a boxing match, after clashing in 2018 and 2019.

AJ Tracey (Lee Malone Photography/PA)

The Sidemen, KSI’s collective of YouTubers and musicians, also featured in a sketch playing themselves as elderly men.

KSI was joined by Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals to perform their number two song Don’t Play inside a boxing ring lit up by spotlights.

David also made an appearance singing their collaboration Really Love, which reached number three.

Another performance saw him abducted by lookalikes wearing his trademark blue bandana.

As the show ended, KSI told viewers: “Thank you for helping me, supporting me and be sure to stream the album.”

