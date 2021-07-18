Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Music venue charity launches pre-concert testing campaign

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 12:05 am
(Matt Crossick/PA)
A music venue charity has launched a campaign urging concert attendees to take a lateral flow test before heading to an event.

The Music Venue Trust’s #takeatest campaign coincides with the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions in England on Monday, which will allow full capacity audiences to watch concerts.

The campaign is urging concert attendees to “accept responsibility” for keeping themselves and others safe as restrictions are lifted.

Mark Davyd, Music Venue Trust CEO, said: “We have spoken at length to our community about reopening venues safely as restrictions are lifted, and whilst there are differing opinions on some aspects of how we will achieve this there is a consensus about asking music fans to accept personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.

“We have an opportunity through this strong, unified #takeatest messaging across the live music sector to persuade audiences to accept that responsibility to take a lateral flow test before attending.

“This is a voluntary initiative that speaks to the sense of community across the grassroots live music sector.

“We are confident that live music fans will respond positively to this direct appeal from venues, promoters, artists and their fellow gig-goers.”

The Government recommends taking two free rapid lateral flow tests per week, even if you do not have any symptoms, to minimise the chances of spreading coronavirus.

