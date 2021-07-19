Royal Albert Hall to reopen with 150th anniversary event

The Royal Albert Hall will reopen at full capacity on Monday with an event to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The concert will feature a new commission from composer David Arnold titled A Circle Of Sound.

Special guests including actor Michael Sheen, boxer Nicola Adams and singer Melanie C will also appear at the event.

The London venue said in a statement it has lost £60 million in income and refunded £10 million worth of tickets since it closed because of the pandemic.

The Royal Albert Hall was opened by Queen Victoria on March 29 1871.

The anniversary event was originally scheduled to take place exactly 150 years on, however it was postponed because of the pandemic.

It will feature reflections on 10 moments from the venue’s history.

Broadcasters Brian Cox and Claudia Winkleman and actors Sanjeev Bhaskar and Charles Dance will also appear during the event.