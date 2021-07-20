Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dionne Bromfield: Amy Winehouse documentary helped me address feelings about her

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 2:02 pm
Singer Dionne Bromfield has said making a documentary about her godmother Amy Winehouse has helped her “address” the feelings she has about the star’s life and death.

Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story sees Bromfield discuss the impact the Back To Black singer had on her and also features previously unseen footage, according to MTV.

Bromfield said she had been “putting a lot of my feelings towards Amy in the back of my head”.

She told the PA news agency: “I wanted to address a lot of the emotions I still had.

“And a lot of those emotions came because of being in the public eye.

“So I felt that the best way to address them was potentially by doing something like this, and also just showing a side of Amy that I felt hadn’t really been seen or portrayed.”

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged 27.

Bromfield said Winehouse’s life should teach us “just to be a bit kinder”.

“What you see in a paper or a snapshot of a picture is literally like, the tiniest thing of somebody and that people are more than what you read.”

She said she hopes the documentary shows “the real Amy that her personal friends and family knew so well”.

“Hopefully I just want people to walk away and not look at her and think: ‘Ah, what a shame.’”

She said she hopes people think “wow, what a woman she was, what a lovely, caring woman she was aside from the music or the fame”.

Bromfield said that being a similar age to Winehouse when she died “makes me realise how amazing she was and how much she actually achieved in such a short space of time”.

“Now I’m 25, if someone told me that I only have two years to live, I don’t know what I would do,” she said.

She added: “There’s so much more that she could have achieved.”

Bromfield said she hopes the documentary shows Winehouse “was more than her struggles or whatever people saw”.

She said she also hopes it makes people realise they should “celebrate people whilst they’re still here, because tomorrow’s not for granted”.

Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story airs on MTV UK on Monday at 10pm.

