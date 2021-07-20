AJ Tracey and Headie One lead nominations for Rated grime awards

AJ Tracey and Headie One lead the nominations at the Rated Awards, which celebrated UK rap and grime.

They have both picked up four nods each in the male artist, track of the year, video of the year and album of the year categories.

Tracey is nominated for his album Flu Game, while Headie One is nominated for EDNA, but they will face competition in the album of the year category from Bugzy Malone for The Ressurection, D Block Europe for The Blueprint – Us Vs. Them, Fredo for Money Can’t Buy Happiness and Ghetts for Conflict Of Interest.

Headie One (Ian West/PA)

Also nominated is Slowthai for Tyron, K Trap for Street Side Effects, Loski for Music, Trial And Trauma: A Drill Story and Nines for Crabs In A Bucket.

Tracey and Headie One are both nominated for male artist of the year alongside Abra Cadabra, Central Cee, Chip, Digga D, Fredo, Ghetts, Potter Payper and Tion Wayne, while Bree Runway, Darkoo, Enny, Ivorian Doll, Jorja Smith, Lady Leshurr, Ms Banks, Shaybo, Stefflon Don and Midas The Jagaban are in the running for the female artist prize.

The awards, founded by GRM Daily, return for a sixth year and aim to showcase a broad range of up-and-coming and established artists.

Stefflon Don is shortlisted for female artist of the year (David Parry/PA)

The shortlist for the breakthrough award features ArrDee, BackRoad Gee, Enny, Central Cee, French The Kid, Jordan, Pa Salieu, Shaybo and Wewantwraiths.

GRM founder Post said: “Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK rap and grime music.

“It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

Jorja Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Voting is open now and will close on August 17.

The Rated Awards 2021 will be streamed on September 16 at 7pm on GRM’s YouTube Channel.