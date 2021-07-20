Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

AJ Tracey and Headie One lead nominations for Rated grime awards

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 12:04 am
AJ Tracey and Headie One lead the nominations at the Rated Awards, which celebrated UK rap and grime.

They have both picked up four nods each in the male artist, track of the year, video of the year and album of the year categories.

Tracey is nominated for his album Flu Game, while Headie One is nominated for EDNA, but they will face competition in the album of the year category from Bugzy Malone for The Ressurection, D Block Europe for The Blueprint – Us Vs. Them, Fredo for Money Can’t Buy Happiness and Ghetts for Conflict Of Interest.

Also nominated is Slowthai for Tyron, K Trap for Street Side Effects, Loski for Music, Trial And Trauma: A Drill Story and Nines for Crabs In A Bucket.

Tracey and Headie One are both nominated for male artist of the year alongside Abra Cadabra, Central Cee, Chip, Digga D, Fredo, Ghetts, Potter Payper and Tion Wayne, while Bree Runway, Darkoo, Enny, Ivorian Doll, Jorja Smith, Lady Leshurr, Ms Banks, Shaybo, Stefflon Don and Midas The Jagaban are in the running for the female artist prize.

The awards, founded by GRM Daily, return for a sixth year and aim to showcase a broad range of up-and-coming and established artists.

The shortlist for the breakthrough award features ArrDee, BackRoad Gee, Enny, Central Cee, French The Kid, Jordan, Pa Salieu, Shaybo and Wewantwraiths.

GRM founder Post said: “Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK rap and grime music.

“It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

Voting is open now and will close on August 17.

The Rated Awards 2021 will be streamed on September 16 at 7pm on GRM’s YouTube Channel.

