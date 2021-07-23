Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Amy Winehouse remembered on 10th anniversary of her death

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 2:47 am
Amy Winehouse (Niall Carson/PA)
Fans will mark 10 years since the death of Amy Winehouse on Friday.

The singer, best known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

The anniversary has been met with a flurry of books and documentaries recalling the star’s musical highs and difficult final years.

Singer-songwriter Tyler James, a close friend since the age of 13, has published My Amy: The Life We Shared, a memoir of their time together.

BBC Two will also broadcast a one-off documentary titled Reclaiming Amy on Friday at 9pm, aiming to uncover “the real Amy” behind the public persona.

Amy Winehouse statue unveiled – London
Amy Winehouse’s parents Mitch and Janis with a statue of their late daughter Amy Winehouse in Camden (Laura Lean/PA)

It will feature interviews with her mother Janis Winehouse as well as previously unseen footage from the Winehouse family collection, plus BBC archive content.

Janis lives with multiple sclerosis, a brain condition which can lead to memory loss, and she hopes that by taking part in the project she can make a permanent record showing a different side to her daughter.

A previous documentary about the singer’s life, Asif Kapadia’s 2015 feature Amy, won the Oscar for best documentary feature but was heavily criticised by Winehouse’s father, who described it as a “sham”.

BAFTA Film Awards 2016 – Arrivals – London
Director Asif Kapadia (Yui Mok/PA)

Former taxi driver and jazz singer Mitch Winehouse claimed the film left out positive aspects of his daughter’s life including her clothes designing and charity work.

Winehouse’s goddaughter singer Dionne Bromfield has also made a documentary, which airs on MTV UK on Monday at 10pm, making a decade since her death.

Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story sees Bromfield discuss the impact Winehouse had on her and also features previously unseen footage.

The Back To Black singer’s death in 2011 came after a battle with alcohol and drugs.

Cosmopolitan FashFest fashion show – London
Dionne Bromfield (Ian West/PA)

Her family set up charitable organisation the Amy Winehouse Foundation on what would have been her 28th birthday to combat drug and alcohol abuse among young people and help them overcome eating disorders or self-harm.

Across her celebrated career, Winehouse won several prestigious awards, including a number of Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo and three Ivor Novellos.

Winehouse was immortalised with a life-size bronze statue – complete with her trademark beehive hairdo – in Camden on what would have been her 31st birthday in 2014.

