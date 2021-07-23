Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Latitude festivalgoers describe ‘amazing feeling’ of being back at a major event

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 11:55 am
The campsite at the Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Suffolk (Jacob King/PA)
The campsite at the Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Suffolk (Jacob King/PA)

Revellers at the Latitude Festival have spoken about the “amazing feeling” of being at the first major music event since before the pandemic began.

The four-day festival, which is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, is expected to be attended by 40,000 people.

Festivalgoers must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or be double vaccinated to access the site at Henham Park in Suffolk.

Latitude Festival 2021 – Southwold
Festivalgoers arrive at the Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Suffolk, on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)

Headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club will perform at the event.

Festivalgoer Rebecca Watson, 32, a creative director from London, who had her nine-month-old daughter Minnie in a baby carrier on her front, said: “It’s just amazing, isn’t it? It’s great.

“And also for Minnie, as she’s never seen any of this before. It’s so good to see people, and happiness.

“I think it’s the tonic everyone needed at the end of last year.”

Kris Spandler, 31, of Brighton, who is working on a stand at the festival, said: “It feels amazing.

“Last night was an amazing feeling, everyone back together again.

“The feeling of the energy of everybody just enjoying each other’s company, watching a live act and listening, reacting as a crowd rather than just watching something at home for one-and-a-half years.”

He said the festival feels “safe so far”, adding: “Everyone’s approaching it like that.

“Everyone seems happy so far.”

Jason Appel, a 45-year-old accountant from north London, said: “It feels great, it was really nice, really happy when we walked in.

“Just generally nice to feel like you’re in a bit of a sanctuary, I think.

“I think if you’ve come to a festival in the first place you’re going to want to be in a place like this so for me it’s felt absolutely fine.”

University worker Stephen Matthews, 50, from Wivenhoe, near Colchester in Essex, said it felt a “little bit odd” to be back at a festival.

“It’s a little bit odd,” he said.

“Very happy in general, but standing in a crowd for the first time last night was a little bit strange, and feeling people come quite close to you was quite strange.

“But good to hear live music.

“I think it is safe but I think there’s a natural anxiety there just because we’re not used to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal