Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Victoria Beckham reminisces about Spice Girls’ London Olympics performance

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 1:05 pm
The Spice Girls perform at the Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Victoria Beckham has said performing at the London 2012 Olympics was “one of her proudest moments” with the Spice Girls as she reminisced about the performance ahead of the opening of the Tokyo games.

The singer and fashion designer shared a photo of herself singing at the closing ceremony in London, as well as a video of the group singing to their hit song Spice Up Your Life while dancing on top of decorated black taxis.

Beckham, 47, wrote on Instagram: “One of the proudest @spicegirls moments, closing the London 2012 Olympics.

“I love you @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell

“Sharing these moments in honour of the #Tokyo2020 @olympics starting today sending so much luck to @teamgb!”

Beckham also shared a video of her husband David arriving in style at the London Olympics opening ceremony as he travelled up the Thames in a speed boat to the Bond film theme tune.

She wrote: “I wasn’t the only Beckham at the Olympics! Who could forget Mr Beckham’s 007 moment?! @davidbeckham.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop band, who reunited for a tour in 2019 minus Beckham, are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

Earlier this week, her bandmate Mel C told ITV’s Lorraine the group, including Beckham, would love to perform at Glastonbury.

The girl group have been touted as contenders for the Sunday afternoon legends slot, recently filled by acts including Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton.

