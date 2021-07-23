Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

YouTuber KSI tops UK album chart

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 6:02 pm
KSI (Official Charts Company/PA)
KSI (Official Charts Company/PA)

YouTuber KSI has topped the UK album chart.

His new release All Over The Place notched up 34,000 chart sales to claim the top spot.

The 16 tracks on the album have been streamed 20.9 million times, the Official Charts Company said.

KSI (Official Charts Company/PA)

KSI told OfficialCharts.com: “Your boy did it! Finally got it, a number one album – mad!

“Thank you to everyone who has supported, I wouldn’t have this without you.

“I’ve been doing music for so long and to finally get this is crazy.

“Official Charts Company. Number one. I never thought I’d ever get one of these.

“I have no right – I’m a YouTuber! Thank you.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was in second place in the album chart, followed by Faith by Pop Smoke in third.

John Mayer’s Sob Rock was fourth, followed by Planet Her by Doja Cat.

Ed Sheeran file photo
Ed Sheeran topped the singles chart (Yui Mok/PA)

In the singles chart, Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits came top for the fourth time.

It recorded 101,000 chart sales and 11.4 million streams, more than double the total of The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber song Stay, which came second.

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix was third, followed by Jonasu’s Black Magic in fourth and I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin in fifth.

