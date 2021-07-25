Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dave on course to dominate UK singles chart

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 7:10 pm
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave is on course to have three songs in the top five of next week’s UK singles chart.

His songs Clash, Verdansk and In The Fire currently sit second, third and fourth respectively in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

The releases come from his new album, We’re All Alone In This Together.

Ed Sheeran file photo
However Ed Sheeran is currently set to hold on to the top spot in the singles chart for a fifth week with Bad Habits.

The song currently leads by just over 7,000 chart sales.

Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber currently sits in fifth.

Jonasu’s song Black Magic is sixth, followed by Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix in seventh.

Maneskin tracks I Wanna Be Your Slave and Beggin’ are eighth and ninth respectively, while Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta is at number 10.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

