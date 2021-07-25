Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tramlines headliner Tom Walker: Returning to festivals is an amazing feeling

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 11:45 pm
Tom Walker (Ian West/PA)
Tramlines headliner Tom Walker has said returning to play at festivals is an “amazing” feeling.

The singer performed at the Sheffield event on Sunday.

Royal Blood, Dizzee Rascal and The Fratellis were among the acts also to appear on the final day of the festival.

Walker said the return of festivals is a big boost to those working in the live events industry.

“We were the first people to stop work and we are the last ones back at work,” he told the PA news agency.

“I have got my fingers crossed that this is it and we are just going all guns blazing from now, but we will see I guess.”

Seeing crowds gather for large-scale events is an “exciting thing”, Walker added.

“People deserve to be in a field, listening to some music, drinking ciders, having a great time because it’s been so long since people have been able to do that.

“Live music is just such a release of tension for everybody.

Tramlines was among the first music festivals to take place after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England on Monday.

